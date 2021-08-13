Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTRH. B. Riley downgraded Waitr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

WTRH stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -3.02.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

