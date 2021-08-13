VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys $58,700.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli bought 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $224,671.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in VOXX International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VOXX International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VOXX International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VOXX International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.