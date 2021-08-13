Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

