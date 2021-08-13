VNT Chain (VNT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.03 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

