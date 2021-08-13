VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VTGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 29,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.