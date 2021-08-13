Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 288,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,586,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,362,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,240,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,117,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 80,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,832. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

