Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 10,352 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 394.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.16. 21,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,213. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

