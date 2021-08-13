Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,271. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69.

