Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 18.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $10.64 on Friday, reaching $1,492.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,463.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

