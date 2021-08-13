Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK remained flat at $$45.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

