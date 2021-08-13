Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $117.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,042. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

