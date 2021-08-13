Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $223,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,498.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 58,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.7% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.79. 9,846,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. The stock has a market cap of $451.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.50. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.62.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

