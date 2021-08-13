Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VIRI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,112. Virios Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $41.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

