Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.63% of Vir Biotechnology worth $100,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,167.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $564,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,759,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,699. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

