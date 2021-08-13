Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00032258 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

