Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 191,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 12,936,895 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

