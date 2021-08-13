Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Samuel J. Anderson Sells 5,651 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $678,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $119.49 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

