Versor Investments LP Takes $24.18 Million Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,754,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 75,919 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,607,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $742.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.06.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNR. Colliers Securities cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.