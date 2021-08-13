Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,923. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $115.28 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.