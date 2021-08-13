Versor Investments LP Purchases 1,691 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 415.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $79,551,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $10.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $579.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,652. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $566.13.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

