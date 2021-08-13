Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,416,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,861,000. Domtar accounts for approximately 2.7% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth $59,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 83,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $24,816,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 722,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,572. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $55.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

