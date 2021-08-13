Versor Investments LP Invests $53.70 Million in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,588,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,703,000. Constellation Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.9% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned about 3.32% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNST. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$33.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.59.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

