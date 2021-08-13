Versor Investments LP Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after buying an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,519,000 after buying an additional 570,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,329,000 after buying an additional 383,954 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 890,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,624,000 after buying an additional 262,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE ED traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.69. 59,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,924. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

