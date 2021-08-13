VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Shares Up 1.3%

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66.

VersaBank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRRKF)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.