Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

