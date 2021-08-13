Veriti Management LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,160. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.50 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.