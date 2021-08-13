Veriti Management LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after buying an additional 422,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after buying an additional 1,484,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after buying an additional 300,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $222,313.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,514 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,041.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,356 shares of company stock worth $3,025,674 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

