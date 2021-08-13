Veriti Management LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

ITCB stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.05. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.