Veriti Management LLC Invests $378,000 in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,214,000 after buying an additional 531,091 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,659,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 132,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,009,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 171,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

SNN opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

