Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 88,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

MAA opened at $186.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

