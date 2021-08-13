Veriti Management LLC Buys New Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.