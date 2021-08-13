Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

NYSE:TFX opened at $361.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

