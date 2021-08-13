Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $53.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. 1,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,083. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 596.95 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97. Vericel has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,266.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at $1,969,000.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

