VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of VER opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 92,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

