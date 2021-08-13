Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verastem by 52.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 620,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 973.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 278,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 252,621 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $7,482,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Verastem by 7.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79. Verastem has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $520.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.92.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

