Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

VERA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($12.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($10.29). Equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth acquired 772,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vera Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

