Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,747 shares during the period. Ventas comprises about 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. 153,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.60, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

