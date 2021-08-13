Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow Sells 40,348 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $297,736.04.

On Thursday, July 15th, Mathew Rekow sold 2,314 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $21,358.22.

On Thursday, June 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,808 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $43,335.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Mathew Rekow sold 3,093 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,930.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

