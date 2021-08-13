Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.99 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.55 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

