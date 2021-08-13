Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €105.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 30.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VAR1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Varta presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Get Varta alerts:

Varta stock opened at €152.10 ($178.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 64.72. Varta has a 12 month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.