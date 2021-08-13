Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT remained flat at $$105.64 during trading hours on Thursday. 872,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $105.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.