Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s 4th Largest Position

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. 16,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,931. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39.

