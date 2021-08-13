Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

