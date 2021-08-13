Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Decreased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 7.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $47,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $415.32. 999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,566. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $417.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

