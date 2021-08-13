Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $298.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

