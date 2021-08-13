Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $52.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.04.

