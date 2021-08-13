Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,189,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

VDC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.65. The company had a trading volume of 44,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $187.36.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

