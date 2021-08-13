Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $901.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after buying an additional 218,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 238,066 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 507,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,991 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

