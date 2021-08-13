Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.