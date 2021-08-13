Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Valvoline by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Valvoline stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

